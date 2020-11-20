ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - A two-vehicle crash shut down part of Tualatin Valley Highway in Aloha Friday morning.
Just after 7 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue tweeted that firefighters were responding to a crash at TV Highway and Southwest 198th Avenue.
TVF&R said one person had to be extricated. That person was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
No word at this time if there were other injuries.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is leading the ongoing crash investigation.
Eastbound lanes of TV Highway will remain closed while emergency crews are on scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
