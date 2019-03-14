WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Fire officials say a body was found inside a Bethany area home that caught fire Thursday morning.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to the fire, located near Northwest 174th and Northwest Meadow Grass Drive, at around 5:50 a.m. A neighbor saw the fire and called 911.
Crews arrived to the scene and found fire coming from inside the home. The blaze was quickly knocked down at around 6 a.m.
TVF&R confirmed to FOX 12 that a body was found inside the home. The victim has not yet been identified.
No one else was inside the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No other information has been released at this time.
