SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) - A brush fire burning on both sides of the roadway shut down Highway 99W in Sherwood on Friday.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue tweeted just after 10 a.m. that the highway was closed in both directions at Southwest Chapman Road and Southwest Sunset Boulevard due to the brush fire.
The fire was quickly brought under control. Crews remained on scene to extinguish any hot spots
The cause of the fire is under investigation. TVF&R did say "callers to 911 did report a vehicle backfiring, which may have ignited the vegetation. This goes to show how dry vegetation is right now and how easily it can catch fire."
Highway 99W reopened around 11:30 a.m.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.