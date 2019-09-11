WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - A women's prison in Wilsonville was placed in lockdown after an unknown substance was found in the mailroom Wednesday morning.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said at around 9:30 a.m. an employee in the mailroom at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility opened an envelope with a white powdery substance inside and some of the powder got on one person.
All four workers who were in the mailroom will go through a decontamination process and will be taken to an area hospital for evaluation as a precaution, according to TVF&R.
TVF&R said no serious symptoms, but one or two people reported some mild irritation.
MORE: @TVFR tells us 4 mailroom workers were in the room at the time. They are all going through a decontamination process and will be taken to a hospital for evaluation as a precaution. No word yet what this substance is. A police investigation is likely to follow. @fox12oregon https://t.co/gjGSUcnWbI— Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) September 11, 2019
The mailroom and the surrounding building were evacuated.
FOX 12 learned the mailroom is in the same building as the administration officers for the prison superintendent, assistant superintendent, and IT departments. It's also the main entrance building where visitors go through security.
Coffee Creek was placed in lockdown, meaning nobody is allowed to come in or go out. Mail deliveries are being turned away.
The substance found in the envelope has not been identified.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.