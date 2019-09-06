NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) - Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue firefighters helped a horse that became stuck in mud Friday morning.
Just after 11 a.m., TVF&R tweeted that their Technical Rescue Team had responded to Chehalem Drive where a horse was stuck in mud up to her belly.
Firefighters were able to free the horse named Magic and carefully move her to level ground using straps and a winch.
Horse Rescue Video: Under the supervision of the veterinarian, the horse was incrementally shuttled to the top of the hill using wide straps and a vehicle mounted winch. The horse’s head was carefully supported by firefighters to avoid further stressing “Magic.” pic.twitter.com/eFeUUIXF7D— TVF&R (@TVFR) September 6, 2019
A veterinarian was on scene to supervise the rescue and evaluate the horses vital signs.
