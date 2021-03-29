WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Crews extinguished a fire near Murray Boulevard Monday morning.
At about 10:13 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue tweeted that crews were on scene of a fire at a triplex in the 13500 block of Northwest Mill Creek Drive.
Washington County deputies were first on scene and assisted in evacuation.
No injuries were reported.
TVF&R tweeted at 10:49 a.m. that the fire was under control.
TVF&R told FOX 12 the fire moved from a plastic shed to the triplex.
One unit in the triplex was heavily damage. The other two have smoke and water damage.
Murray Boulevard was closed between Highway 26 and Northwest Milburn Street while emergency crews were on scene. The public was asked to avoid the area.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time.
