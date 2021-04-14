MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters from multiple agencies have responded to a fire along Skyline Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.
Just after 1:30 p.m., crews from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Hillsboro Fire and Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a fire the 19500 block of Northwest Skyline Boulevard.
According to TVF&R, multiple vehicles were on fire.
Crews are working to contain the fire to keep it from spreading to a nearby wooded area.
The public should avoid the area at this time.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.
