TVF&R: Dog dies, 1 person taken to hospital after apartment fire in Wilsonville

WILSONVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was taken to a hospital after an apartment fire in Wilsonville early Monday morning.
Just before 5:30 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire at 28550 Southwest Ashland Drive. Firefighters arrived to the scene and found the fire in a second floor unit.
The fire was brought under control just before 6 a.m. TVF&R says the fire was contained to the second floor unit, which suffered heavy damage. A third floor unit did suffer smoke and thermal damage.
TVF&R told FOX 12 that two people had jumped from the balcony because their primary exit was blocked.
There were three patients in total: one person was taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, while the two other people were checked out by paramedics at the scene.
Sadly, one dog died in the fire.
Ashland drive update: Fire mostly contained to second floor unit. Three patients in total, one transported to Emanuel, two checked out by paramedics and not transported. One dog perished.* patient count corrected from previous update#Pdxalerts pic.twitter.com/VeX6mSPvtD— TVF&R (@TVFR) December 6, 2021
A fire investigator is responding to the scene to determine the cause.
The Wilsonville Police Department, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, AMR Ambulance, and Portland General Electric assisted TVF&R at the scene.