TVF&R: Dog dies, 1 person taken to hospital after apartment fire in Wilsonville

Dog dies, 1 person taken to hospital after apartment fire in Wilsonville

WILSONVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was taken to a hospital after an apartment fire in Wilsonville early Monday morning.

Just before 5:30 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire at 28550 Southwest Ashland Drive. Firefighters arrived to the scene and found the fire in a second floor unit.

The fire was brought under control just before 6 a.m. TVF&R says the fire was contained to the second floor unit, which suffered heavy damage. A third floor unit did suffer smoke and thermal damage.

TVF&R told FOX 12 that two people had jumped from the balcony because their primary exit was blocked.

There were three patients in total: one person was taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, while the two other people were checked out by paramedics at the scene.

Sadly, one dog died in the fire.

A fire investigator is responding to the scene to determine the cause.

The Wilsonville Police Department, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, AMR Ambulance, and Portland General Electric assisted TVF&R at the scene.

