NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) - At least one person was injured Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Newberg.
Prior to 9:30 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to a crash on Highway 99W, west of Springbrook Road.
TVF&R said a driver crashed into a tree and crews were working to extricate one person.
The extent of injuries and cause of the crash are not known at this time. Newberg police have responded to the scene to assist with the crash investigation.
Traffic is affected and the public is asked to avoid the area at this time.
