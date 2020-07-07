TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - One person was hospitalized following a rollover crash in Tigard early Tuesday morning.
At around 1 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash on Southwest Greenburg Road.
TVF&R said a vehicle ended up on its side with the driver trapped.
Firefighters treated and extricated the driver. The driver, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
Southwest Greenburg Road and Southwest North Dakota Street were closed while emergency crews were on scene.
Further details about the crash have not been released at this time. FOX 12 has reached out to Tigard police for more information.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
