TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) - A driver was hospitalized early Monday morning after crashing down an embankment in Tualatin.
At about 3:51 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, along with the Washington County Sheriff's Office and Tualatin Police Department, responded to a crash at Highway 99W and Southwest Hazelbrook Road.
TVF&R said a vehicle went off the road and down an embankment.
Crews arrived to the scene and extricated the driver from the vehicle. The driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The southbound lanes of Highway 99W will be closed between Southwest Fischer Road and Southwest Hazelbrook Road while crews are on scene.
The cause of the crash is not known at this time.
