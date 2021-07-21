BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash near the Murry Scholls Town Center in Beaverton on Wednesday morning, according to Tualatin-Valley Fire & Rescue.
Emergency crews responded to the 14000 block of Southwest Murray Scholl Drive at about 5:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a car that had crashed into a tree in the parking lot near the 24 Hour Fitness. TVF&R said a passerby called 911 after seeing the aftermath of the crash.
TVF&R said an elderly man in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's name has not been released. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and no additional details have been released at this time.
