TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – Tualatin Valley Fire crews responded to an apartment fire in Tigard Thursday night.
According to fire officials, the blaze started on the outside of the Carriage Apartments near Southwest Pfaffle and 83rd around 8:30 p.m. TVF&R says the fire spread to the apartment building.
Crews rushed to the scene and were able to get the flames under control. They report damage mostly on the outside of the unit on the second floor.
No injuries were reported, though four people are receiving assistance from the Red Cross, according to TVF&R. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
