ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - Investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire that displace a family of seven Monday morning.
Just before 6 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a fire located on Southwest Kinnaman Road between Southwest 198th and 185th avenues.
Crews arrived to the scene and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the exterior of the home behind the garage. Firefighters began to attack the fire and had it under control in about 20 minutes, according to TVF&R.
All occupants - two adults, five children and two dogs - made it out of the home safely. No injuries were reported.
TVF&R said the family was displaced due to fire and smoke damage. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Hillsboro Fire & Rescue, the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Portland General Electric and NW Natural assisted TVF&R at the scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
