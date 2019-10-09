TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) - A shed connected to a restaurant in Tualatin caught fire Wednesday morning, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
At 6:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the Industry Restaurant, located at 20185 Southwest 112th Avenue.
TVF&R said a passerby noticed the flames and called it in.
Firefighters arrived to the scene and found an exterior wood shed on fire. The blaze was quickly extinguished.
TVF&R said the fire did not extend to the restaurant.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time.
