TVF&R: Fire destroys barn in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A barn was destroyed by a fire in rural Washington on Friday.
Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue crews responded to the fire at a property on Burkhalter Road shortly after 3:00 p.m.
While heading to the fire, firefighters say they saw a dark column of smoke coming from the area it was reported immediately upgraded the incident to ensure they had adequate resources to fight the fire. Water tenders had to shuttle water to the scene because it is in such a rural area.
When crews arrived, they aggressively attacked the fire to prevent the fire spreading beyond the barn.
While battling the fire, a nearby fuel tank exploded and flew 50 feet from the barn, firefighters said. No one was injured.
Approximately 43 firefighters helped fight the fire that took just under an hour to extinguish, TVF&R said.
Fire crews say the barn is a total loss and at least one RV was destroyed by the fire.
Crews say the cause of the fire is unknown and they are working to make sure all hot spots have been extinguished.
