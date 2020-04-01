WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue announced Wednesday that a firefighter tested positive for COVID-19 and is recovering at home.
TVF&R said the firefighter began feeling ill while off-duty and immediately began self-isolating at home for more than a week.
The firefighter did not experience any symptoms while working, and TVF&R believes the risk of exposure to others was low.
The firefighter is at home and is feeling better. TVF&R said they will be tested again and evaluated by the district's medical provider before returning to work.
TVF&R established a COVID-19 Task Force and anticipated the possibility of personnel being affected by the virus.
TVF&R personnel have been monitoring their temperature, even when they're not on shift. Personnel are also required to take their temperature before their shift or workday.
