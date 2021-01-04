WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters and paramedics with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this past weekend.
On Sunday, Paramedic Megan Rye was one of the first with TVF&R to get the vaccine.
Rye, who has been a paramedic since 2007 and joined TVF&R in 2017, was excited about getting the vaccine.
"I feel great. I’m excited for the opportunity to get it and excited to start protecting our residents," Rye said. "It just provides everyone a little bit of hope in a time that’s not the greatest. I think it will give me a little more confidence when treating patients."
TVF&R says it will vaccinate partners such as law enforcement officers and other essential city and county workers in coming weeks and months.
"This is a long time coming. For me to see the first few people go through, it’s a culmination of all the hard work by the men and women across the organization. They’re excited and they’re encouraged about the future now. There’s a lot of work ahead, but today’s a good day," said Fire Chief Deric Weiss.
Last week, firefighters in Portland and Gresham also received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as paramedics and dispatchers with MetroWest Ambulance in Hillsboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.