NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) – Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue announced a gas leak is under control in Newberg after getting reports on Thursday afternoon. At 5:56 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a gas leak at a construction site adjacent to Providence Newberg Medical Center off Highway 99 West and Providence Drive.
Part of the highway at Providence Drive was closed in both directions to all traffic for a short time and people seeking medical care at Providence Newberg Hospital were told to divert to another nearby hospital until the gas line was repaired and the scene was deemed safe.
NW Natural was able to fix the gas leak and all closures have been lifted. Providence Newberg Medical Center is now available to take new patients and visitors. Use caution in the area as crews will remain on scene.
