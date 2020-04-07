BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue will begin using more sustainable personal protective equipment on some medical calls to help reduce the consumption of PPE supplies, which have been difficult to replenish, according to authorities.
TVF&R says it will begin using more sustainable PPE on the majority of their medical calls, warning that community members may see firefighter medics and paramedics wearing PPE including ventilator masks, safety googles, face shields, gloves, and Tyvek suits.
“The decision to shift to this PPE comes in response to the uncertainty of medical supply chains and the need to preserve the PPE we wear for the unknown amount of time that this pandemic will continue,” according to TVF&R. “If you see one of our responders wearing this PPE, rest assure that the person under the gear is still the same caring and professional firefighter medic or paramedic who wants to help you or your loved one get the necessary medical attention they require.”
Firefighters are requesting donations of new, unused PPE that residents may not need. They are asking for items including:
- Surgical masks
- N95 respirators and filters
- Other respirators (P100s, PAPRs)
- Face shields
- Splash shields
- Disposable medical gowns
- Tyvek suits
- Shoe booties/covers
- EMS gloves
Anyone with any of these items available for donation is asked to email supply@tvfr.com and include a description of the item(s) and the quantity available.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.