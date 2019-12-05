TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) - Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue has a new tool to train firefighters and FOX 12 got a look at it Thursday.
It's a trailer that's been in the works for the past five years.
Firefighters designed it with several things in mind.
One of its most important features, firefighters can train without taking a real fire engine, or any other equipment, out of service.
"In the past, for an engine company to practice their hose movements, they have to leave their area to go to the training center to drill or come to the back-parking lot pull their hose off. The problem with that is when a call comes in, they've got to drop their hose and leave it on the ground to respond to the emergency call. With this trailer now, they're able to pull the hose off, connect it to their fire engine and flow water and still have their fire engine in full response capability,”
Another big benefit, it's a lot more convenient for firefighters.
TVF&R has 27 fire stations throughout 11 cities in four counties.
Instead of firefighters taking themselves out of service to come to a central training center, the trailer can make the rounds and keep firefighters up on their skills.
Firefighters told FOX 12 that this may be the first trailer of its kind in the nation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
