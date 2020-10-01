TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - A Hazardous Materials team has responded to a gas station in Tigard after a driver struck a propane tank, causing it to leak.
At 6:40 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews were called out to the 76 gas station, located at 10775 Southwest Greenburg Road.
TVF&R said a driver left the roadway and struck a propane tank. After the crash, the tank was making a hissing sound.
The driver of the vehicle was able to get out on their own. No injuries were reported.
The HazMat team has set up a 2,000 foot perimeter and nearby businesses are being evacuated. TVF&R said a reverse 911 is being sent out.
Greenburg Road Update: firefighters continue to keep the area clear as they access damage and evacuate people nearby. No injuries reported at this time.Media: please meet PIO at Mor Furniture for update and safe staging. pic.twitter.com/f9OqmHSrHS— TVF&R (@TVFR) October 1, 2020
Southwest Greenburg Road will be closed from North Dakota to Highway 217 while emergency crews are on scene.
The public is being asked to avoid the area at this time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.