NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) - Two homes were evacuated in Newberg Wednesday morning as crews responded to a natural gas incident.
At around 10:31 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and NW Natural crews were called out to the area of West Weatherly Way and South College Street.
The leak was isolated to a construction site, according to TVF&R.
NW Natural stopped the leak and repaired the damaged pipe.
Initially, a HazMat was also called out, but were later canceled.
TVF&R said two homes in the immediate area were evacuated.
The public were asked to avoid the area.
