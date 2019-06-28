NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters evacuated several homes in Newberg Friday morning due to a ruptured gas line.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said the homes that were evacuated are near West 3rd Street and South Lincoln Street.
Just before 9:30 a.m., TVF&R said the gas leak had been stopped and residents were able to return home.
.@nwnatural has stopped the gas line leak on 3rd Street in Newberg and is working to repair the line. Residents that evacuated can now return home. Our crews will be clearing the scene. But it looks like Lt. Dickenson may have found a fur friend that doesn’t want him to leave. 😻 pic.twitter.com/Jn280LfQ0X— TVF&R (@TVFR) June 28, 2019
Northwest Natural crews are working to repair the line.
Newberg police were also on scene to assist with the evacuations and traffic control.
The public was asked to avoid the area while crews were on scene.
