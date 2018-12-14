BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Multiple units at a Beaverton apartment complex were damaged during a fire Friday morning, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
TVF&R crews responded to a report of a fire at the Willow Brooks Apartments, located in the 14000 block of Southwest Walker Road, at around 6:22 a.m.
Crews arrived to the scene and found fire in the wall of an apartment with light smoke showing. Crews were able to get the fire knocked down.
All residents safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.
TVF&R said the possible cause of the fire may be a malfunctioning ceiling fan. An investigator responded to the scene to confirm the cause.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
