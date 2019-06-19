NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) - A man had to be rescued following an accident along the Willamette River, according to the Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
TVF&R said the rescue happened near the Rogers Landing boat ramp in Newberg.
The man reportedly spent the night on an island after a mishap on the water Tuesday night.
TVF&R said the man was treated for cold exposure and transported to Newberg Hospital as a precaution.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office assisted TVF&R firefighters at the scene.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.