TVF&R: Neighbors pull man from Beaverton house fire on Christmas Eve

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Additional information was released on Monday about a house fire in Beaverton on Christmas Eve that seriously injured a man.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue says neighbors jumped into action to save the homeowner.
While firefighters on their way to the fire, which was located on Frenwood Way, a man who was driving home saw the flames and alerted neighbors.
“I had my phone, my keys in my hand. I already had my shoes on,” said neighbor Chris Petryszak.
Petryszak was about to take his dog out when he got a knock on the door from a man driving by.
“He came in and he said, ‘Your neighbor’s house is on fire call 911,’” said Petryszak.
TVF&R says both men headed toward the home and found the homeowner near the front porch.
“He made it to the post right in front of the front door and then basically couldn’t move,” said Petryszak.
As they approached the home, the flames intensified, pushing the men backward and the homeowner to the ground. The neighbors then crawled to the homeowner and dragged him away from the burning home.
“The heat was so strong coming through the windows that I laid down and I crawled on the far side of the bushes and just called to him until he could kind of get his arm up and then I grabbed his coat and I pulled him into the driveway,” Petryszak said.
That’s when firefighters showed up and started treating the homeowner, who they say was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. They tell FOX 12 he was still in the hospital Monday night.
Investigators believe the fire started in the home’s front living room and the cause was a home heating device.
Flames went through the roof of the home and firefighters had to attack it from above to prevent the fire from spreading to other homes and the trees behind it.
