WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after they were hit by a vehicle on an Interstate 5 off-ramp.
Prior to 7:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to the crash at the southbound I-5/Lower Boones Ferry ramp in Tigard.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said a pedestrian was walking along the off-ramp when a vehicle hit them.
The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, according to TVF&R.
No other details have been released.
A PEDESTRIAN (THEY, THEM) ? Come on, guys, political correctness gone amok. Think about how this would sound, or how you would explain it, to a third grader:)
