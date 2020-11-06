BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A pedestrian was rushed to a hospital Friday morning after being struck by a driver in Beaverton, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
Just after 6 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on Southwest Hall Boulevard near Southwest Scholls Ferry Road.
TVF&R said the pedestrian, who has not been identified, was taken to OHSU by ambulance with serious, life-threatening injuries.
Beaverton police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
There are no signs of impairment, according to police.
Southbound SW Hall Boulevard will be closed while the police continue to investigate the crash.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.