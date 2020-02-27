BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – 30 people can’t go home after a fire ripped through an apartment complex in Beaverton and injured two people Thursday morning.
The injured people were transported to an area hospital with burn injuries. Their current conditions are not clear.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded around 10 a.m. and says the fire started in an upstairs unit and quickly spread as first responders rushed to get everyone out of the building.
#BREAKING - @TVFR says two people have been transported to the hospital with burn injuries after a fire ripped through this apartment complex in the 6200 block of SW Lombard Avenue in Beaverton - live report at noon @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/OqESrtf4yT— Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) February 27, 2020
Sean Britt says he was working in the area when he saw smoke and rushed over to help.
“I saw smoke and then ran down off the roof and came over here and got into action by banging on the door, making sure everybody was out,” Britt said.
Firefighters rushed to the scene off Lombard Avenue near Allen Boulevard and helped the two people with burn injuries. First responders worked to get everyone out of the building as intense flames billowed through the building.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Firefighters say the building did have working smoke alarms but no sprinkler system because it was built before it was required.
The property manager is helping families find other housing. The Red Cross is also helping families.
