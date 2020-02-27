BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Two people were injured Thursday morning after a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Beaverton.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to the fire in the 6200 block of Southwest Lombard Avenue just before 10 a.m.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found fire coming from a unit on the third floor.
TVF&R said crews began aggressively fighting the fire and residents were evacuated.
Firefighters had the flames knocked down at around 10:30 a.m.
Two people were taken to area hospitals. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.
#BREAKING - @TVFR says two people have been transported to the hospital with burn injuries after a fire ripped through this apartment complex in the 6200 block of SW Lombard Avenue in Beaverton - live report at noon @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/OqESrtf4yT— Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) February 27, 2020
The public should avoid the area while emergency crews are on scene.
No further details have been released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.