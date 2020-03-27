WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - One person was taken to a hospital Friday morning after being exposed to an unknown substance at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said crews responded to the facility at around 10:20 a.m.
According to TVF&R, a man working in the mailroom opened an envelope, which contained a white powdery substance. The powder irritated the man's skin, causing a rash.
The man was taken to an area hospital for further evaluation.
The mailroom area was secured and the administration building was evacuated, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections.
TVF&R said the substance does not appear to be life-threatening, but it has not been positively identified yet.
According to TVF&R, this is the third suspicious powder incident at Coffee Creek in the past six months.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
