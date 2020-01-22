WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a fire at a care facility.
Prior to 9:30 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to a care facility in the 8000 block of Southwest Barnes Road on the report of a fire.
The fire was located on the bottom floor and quickly knocked down.
TVF&R said two people received minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
TriMet provided a warming bus for residents who have been evacuated from the building.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
