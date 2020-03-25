WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A fire damaged two mobile homes and displaced four people in Washington County Wednesday morning.
Just before 10 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and Hillsboro Fire crews responded to the report of a fire in the 5800 block of Northeast Jacobson Street.
Crews arrived to the scene and found two mobile homes on fire.
The fire was extinguish and crews were mopping up at around 10:53 a.m., according to TVF&R
No injuries were reported, but four people have been displaced.
TVF&R said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
