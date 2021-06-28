Homestead Road Crash

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two people were hospitalized following a crash near Wilsonville early Monday morning.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on Southwest Homesteader Road between Stafford Road and Mountain Road. Life Flight, along with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, responded to the crash.

Two people were injured in the crash. TVF&R said one person had to be extricated from their vehicle. After they were successfully extricated, Life Flight transported them to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known.

No additional information about the crash has been released at this time.

