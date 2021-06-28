CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two people were hospitalized following a crash near Wilsonville early Monday morning.
The two-vehicle crash occurred on Southwest Homesteader Road between Stafford Road and Mountain Road. Life Flight, along with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, responded to the crash.
Two people were injured in the crash. TVF&R said one person had to be extricated from their vehicle. After they were successfully extricated, Life Flight transported them to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known.
Video of LifeFlight taking off from the crash on Homesteader this morning. Thank you to our partners at @LifeFlightNtwrk, AMR, and @ClackCoSheriff pic.twitter.com/7InfD8D7Xn— TVF&R (@TVFR) June 28, 2021
No additional information about the crash has been released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.