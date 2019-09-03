WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Three people, including a child, were taken to a hospital Tuesday morning following a crash in Washington County.
The crash occurred at around 7:10 a.m. near Northwest Zion Church Road and Northwest Glencoe Road.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said a North Plains engine was first on scene and found two vehicles involved in the crash.
One person was entrapped. Crews were able to get the entrapped patient out safely.
TVF&R said the patients are two women and one child. All patients were taken to area hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Drivers should expect delays on NW Zion Church Road near NW Glencoe Road while emergency crews are on scene.
No other details have been released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
