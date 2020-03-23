DURHAM, OR (KPTV) - A woman died at a hospital following a house fire in Durham, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
Just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday, firefighters were called out to a fire on Southwest Chaucer Court. The 911 caller reported that he and another person had evacuated, but they were both injured.
TVF&R said other callers reported hearing explosions and that a nearby home was threatened by the fire.
Firefighters arrived to the scene and began treating the man and woman who were injured.
Other firefighters began attacking the fire. TVF&R said flames were coming through the roof and heavy black smoke was coming out the windows.
Firefighters were able to stop the spread of the fire and saved a nearby home.
TVF&R said the injured man and woman were taken to area hospitals. Sadly, the woman, who has not been identified, died from her injuries.
According to TVF&R, the fire was determined to be accidental and is likely related to smoking near an oxygen source.
