Two 15-year-old boys charged with murder in deadly Hazel Dell shooting

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Two teenage boys accused of murdering a man during a botched drug robbery in Hazel Dell made their first appearances in juvenile court this morning.
Tristan Cienfuegos and Oriley Huynh, both 15, are charged with first-degree murder. The minors, along with 17-year-old Terrance Busby, are accused in the shooting death of 18-year-old Gage Kiser.
Kiser was found shot Monday afternoon on Northeast Highway 99 in a parking lot. He died at the scene.
Prosecutors have said Kiser was killed in a “planned, coordinated robbery gone wrong”.
The robbery, according to court documents, was of a small bag of marijuana that Kiser had planned to sell to Cienfuegos.
In affidavits filed in connection to the case, Cienfuegos confessed to investigators that he coordinated the robbery by setting up the meeting with Kiser on Snapchat. He told detectives he didn’t have money and ran from Kiser after he was handed the bag of pot before hearing gunshots.
Deputies wrote they also learned through “rumors” that Oriley Huynh was the shooter.
Huynh was questioned by investigators and allegedly confessed to going with Cienfeugos to the drug deal to be his “protection” while armed with a revolver. Huynh said after Cienfuegos ran off with the marijuana without paying, the door to Kiser’s Jeep opened and he fired all five rounds in the gun – shooting Kiser until it “went empty and started making a click noise,” court documents said.
Huynh told investigators he later “destroyed the gun.”
An autopsy revealed Kiser was shot multiple times and had wounds on his shoulder, back and chest, an affidavit said.
On Thursday, wearing dark blue sweatshirts from the Clark County juvenile detention center, Cienfuegos and Huynh faced a judge with their families standing behind them. Prosecutors labeled both as “dangers to society” and requested they both be held in custody with no bail set. The judge agreed.
Cienfuegos became emotional and hugged his parents before being escorted out of the courtroom. Huynh did not appear to make contact with supporters that were present.
On Wednesday, a third suspect in Kiser’s murder, 17-year-old Terrance Busby, made his first appearance as an adult in Clark County Court. Investigators believe Busby drove Cienfuegos and Huynh to and from the robbery-turned-shooting in his father’s black Mercedes.
Busby, also charged with first-degree murder, is being held on $500,000 bail.
All three teenagers will be back in court next week. Supporters who attended their preliminary hearings declined to comment to the media.
