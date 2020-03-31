PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported two additional COVID-19 deaths and 84 more diagnosed cases statewide Tuesday.
Eighteen people have now died from the virus in Oregon, according to OHA.
A 90-year-old man in Yamhill County died Sunday after testing positive March 25. An 88-year-old Benton County woman died Monday after testing positive March 26. Health officials said both patients had prior underlying medical conditions.
The new cases of COVID-19 in Oregon on Tuesday were reported in the following counties:
- Benton (3)
- Clackamas (10)
- Douglas (1)
- Hood River (1)
- Jackson (1)
- Klamath (1)
- Lane (4)
- Lincoln (1)
- Linn (1)
- Malheur (1)
- Marion (18)
- Multnomah (16)
- Polk (3)
- Umatilla (1)
- Wallowa (1)
- Wasco (2)
- Washington (18)
There have been 13,826 people tested for COVID-19 in Oregon, as of Tuesday morning. There have been 690 positive tests and 13,136 negative results.
