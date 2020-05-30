PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported two new deaths and 55 more cases of COVID-19 in Oregon on Saturday.
The total number of deaths in Oregon from the coronavirus is now at 153, according to OHA.
The deaths reported Saturday were a 62-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive and died on May 4 and a 93-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on May 2 and died on May 28.
Both people had underlying medical conditions.
The OHA also reported 55 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state total to 4,185. The new confirmed cases were in the following counties:
- Clackamas: 1
- Dechutes: 3
- Douglass: 1
- Hood River: 2
- Jefferson: 2
- Klamath: 2
- Lane: 1
- Marion: 7
- Multnomah: 21
- Umatila: 2
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 12
According to the health officials, due to data reconciliation, a case in Morrow County was determined not to be a case. The county case count was adjusted to reflect the change.
