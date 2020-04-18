PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two additional COVID-19 deaths were reported in Oregon on Saturday.
The Oregon Health Authority also reported 59 new diagnosed cases of the coronavirus statewide.
Seventy-two people have now died from COVID-19 in Oregon.
The deaths reported on Saturday were a 62-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on April 2 and died April 16 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center; an 84-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on April 2 and died on April 17 at Salem Hospital.
Both men had underlying medical conditions, according to the OHA.
As of Saturday, there have been 1,844 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in Oregon. The new cases reported were in the following counties:
- Clackamas: 1
- Curry: 1
- Deschutes: 1
- Jackson: 1
- Klamath: 2
- Linn: 2
- Marion: 18
- Multnomah: 26
- Polk: 1
- Umatilla: 2
- Washington: 4
A case originally reported in Yamhill County was later determined to be a Polk County case bringing the total of new cases in that county to one to reflect the change. The case moved from Yamhill to Polk county is not reflected in the total of new cases for Saturday's statewide total.
Statewide there has been 35,739 negative tests, according to the OHA.
(1) comment
State governments have given the people little hope. It has been nothing but fear and doom. Only the federal government has given us some sort of light at the end of the tunnel. We cant shutdown forever. Notice how crime has picked up significantly since the shutdown. That should be a major concern to everyone. If we reopen and people are still scared to eat out or gather at concerts and any other events, we will be in for a very long and painful recovery. Businesses wont hire as many people as before if people are still worried about being around other random people. Since all this trouble started I have been far more concerned about the economic fallout of all of this. If you thought the crime going on right now during the shutdown is bad, imagine how much worse it will be when thousands more in Oregon are unemployed and desperate.
