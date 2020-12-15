Two adults and two children swim away from burning boat, dogs rescued by deputies in ‘near tragedy’ by Sauvie Island

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two children and their grandparents were rescued after swimming away from a burning boat near Sauvie Island on Tuesday.
Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office marine deputies and Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to an emergency situation by Hadley’s Landing on Sauvie Island late Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters said two adults and their grandchildren, ages 8 and 9 years old, were brought to shore by a MCSO rescue boat. Deputies said the family was able to swim away from the boat.
Deputies also rescued two dogs from the scene, while firefighters doused the fire.
The adults and children were taken to the hospital to be evaluated for hypothermia.
The boat later sunk, according to deputies.
The U.S. Coast Guard also assisted in this case.
There was no word on a cause of the fire.
Portland Fire & Rescue offered “big props to the deputies” for helping to prevent a “near tragedy.”
Multnomah Channel/ NW Sauvie Island Rd: Big props to the deputies of @MultCoSO for pulling the occupants of a boat fire out of the river and to safety. 2 grandparents, 2 children (8&9) and two labradors were brought to shore by a MCSO rescue boat. All 4 people were taken to OHSU.— Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) December 16, 2020
All units have cleared. Four people- two adults, two children- were transported to the hospital to be evaluated for hypothermia. Marine deputies rescued two dogs while @PDXFire doused the fire. @USCGPacificNW assisted. The boat later sunk. pic.twitter.com/yKnCOXlAIW— Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) December 16, 2020
