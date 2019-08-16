TILLAMOOK COUNTY OR (KPTV) - Two adults were seriously injured rescuing two children who were swept out into the water by rip currents at Cape Meares.
Emergency crews responded to the beach at 12:02 p.m. Friday.
Two children were reported to have been swept offshore into deep water by strong rip currents. Witnesses were able to pull the children out of the water before rescue crews arrived.
Two adults were hospitalized as a result of their efforts to get the children out of the water. Their conditions were not immediately known, but deputies said the adults sustained serious injuries.
“Rip currents represent a significant danger to those swimming and playing in the water on our beaches, it is very important to be aware of this danger as tragedy can strike quickly,” said Tillamook County Sheriff Jim Horton. “If not for the heroic efforts of the witnesses on scene this could have been an enormous tragedy.”
The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office was joined in responding to the scene by Oregon State Police, the U.S. Coast Guard, Tillamook Fire Department and Tillamook Ambulance.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
