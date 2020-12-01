MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - A two-alarm fire burned a McMinnville apartment complex on Monday.
Firefighters responded to the Baker Street Apartments on Southeast Baker Street at 12:30 p.m.
The fire had extended into the attic space and broke through the roof by the time first responders arrived.
Crews from multiple fire departments responded to the scene to help control the blaze.
One person was rescued through a window and checked for possible smoke inhalation, but that person was not taken to the hospital.
Everyone living in the complex was able to get out safely, according to firefighters.
The Red Cross responded to the scene to assist people who were forced to leave their homes.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
