Two-alarm fire damages commercial building in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An auto body shop in southeast Portland was damaged by a two-alarm fire that started early Tuesday morning.

At about 12:49 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire in a commercial building, which houses Aftershock Garage and other businesses, at 3124 Southeast 50th Avenue. Crews arrived to the scene and found smoke and fire inside the building. The main body of the fire was quickly knocked down.

As crews made their way up to the mezzanine area, they found more smoke and heat. Crews begin cutting holes in the roof for ventilation so interior crews could locate and extinguish the remainder of the fire.

Due to resources being limited, a second alarm was called for this fire. Four additional engines, two trucks, two chiefs, one squad, one rehab unit and a public information officer responded to help. As two-alarm companies arrived to the scene, crews were starting to get control of the fire.

FOX 12 spoke with Adam Pond, the owner of the building. He said he'd spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to renovate the building, which he believes is now a total loss.

"We don't know if the broken window and the garage door was caused by the fire or caused by somebody starting the fire, but we've got security cameras all around the building," Pond said. "If it was started by somebody it will be caught on camera, so that will come to light soon."

PF&R said the cause of the fire is under investigation, but arson investigators have responded to the scene.

FOX 12 also spoke with the owner of Aftershock Garage, which repairs Teslas and other electric vehicles. He said one Tesla is a total loss, while other cars in the shop suffered some melting and smoke damage.