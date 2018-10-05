HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters responded to a two-alarm house fire in Hillsboro Thursday night.
The Hillsboro Fire Department was called out to the fire, located in the 2900 block of Northwest Evergreen Road, at around 10:25 p.m.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found heavy flames coming from the front of a two-story A-frame home. Hillsboro Fire said the fire was moving quickly through the home and a second alarm was called.
Thirty-four fire personnel from Hillsboro Fire, Cornelius Fire and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to the fire. The blaze was knocked down within 25 minutes.
Hillsboro Fire said one of the residents said he smelled smoke and was investigating when his alarm monitoring agency called him to let him know the fire alarm system had notified them.
Two residents, along with one dog of their two dogs, got out of the house safely. The other dog has not been found.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.