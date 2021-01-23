GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A two-alarm fire damaged a home in Gresham Saturday morning.
At about 10:50 a.m., crews from Gresham Fire and Portland Fire & Rescue were called out to a fire at 25 Northwest Sleret Avenue.
Gresham Fire say 911 callers reported smoke coming from the back of the home. Callers also reported that all residents were out of the home, but a dog was still inside.
Once at the scene, firefighters confirmed that all residents, as well as pets, were accounted for and not injured.
Crews entered the home and were met with heavy smoke conditions and extreme heat. Gresham Fire said the basement and the first floor both had a large amount of contents which hampered firefighting efforts.
The fire had traveled through void spaces in the house, making its way to the first floor and the attic, according to Gresham Fire.
A second alarm was called and additional resources responded to the scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but Gresham Fire told FOX 12 that it is not suspicious in nature.
The two residents and their two dogs have been displaced and are receiving help from the American Red Cross.
