PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A two-alarm fire tore through a duplex in southwest Portland early Monday morning, and investigators are now working to determine a cause.
At around 12 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire in the 600 block of Southwest Sherman Street.
PF&R said witnesses called 911 when they noticed heavy fire at a duplex that was nearly done with construction.
The two-alarm fire did extend to two other homes, but PF&R said those homes were not destroyed.
SW 6th&Sherman: 2nd alarm duplex fire extended to two homes, witnesses called in when they noticed heavy fire in a duplex near completion of remodel, firefighters focused efforts on preventing spread to very close neighboring homes, no injuries reported #alert @PBOTinfo pic.twitter.com/MvHQH8RZQJ— Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) February 3, 2020
No injuries were reported.
The cause remains under investigation.
Fire investigators are asking anyone with video, photos or information about the fire to call 503-823-INFO.
