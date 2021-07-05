BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) - A two-alarm fire destroyed a former church and a home in Battle Ground early Monday morning, and investigators believe the fire was human caused.
Just before 2:30 a.m., Clark County Fire & Rescue responded to a fire in the 24200 Northeast 92nd Avenue. A neighbor across the street heard an explosion, looked outside to investigate and saw the fire. Fire Chief John Nohr said the fire started in the old Cherry Grove Church, which has been a private residence for 25 years.
Nohr said the property was "very cluttered" and there was a full 200-gallon propane tank on the property which made fighting the fire difficult. The fire spread to a house next to the church and the sheds in the backyard.
It took about two hours to bring it under control. The fire burned the former church, another home in the back and several outbuildings. Firefighters will remain on scene throughout the day to mop up hot spots and ensure the fire is fully extinguished.
Three people were living in the church and made it out safely. Nohr said the residents collected mannequins, some of which were in the windows of the property leading to confusion as to whether there were people trapped inside.
Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue said the fire was human-caused. Surveillance video provided by the neighbors shows a vehicle pulling up to the old church, possible flaming material being directed at the church from the vehicle, and the vehicle speeding away. Investigators will be working with Clark County deputies to examine the video. No additional details were released.
