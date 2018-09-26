LEBANON, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire that extended to a nearby grocery store early Wednesday morning.
Lebanon Fire District was called out to the fire, located in the 34000 block of East Lacomb Road, at around 12:46 a.m.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found heavy fire from the front of a single-wide mobile home that had extended to a back storage area of Lacomb Grocery.
Lebanon Fire said the flames were working their way into the main structure of the grocery store.
A second alarm was called, bringing in additional resources from the Albany, Scio and Sweet Home Fire Districts.
Crews were able to prevent the fire from further advancing on the grocery store.
Lebanon Fire said live power lines above the mobile home prevented crews from working on one side. Pacific Power came out to disconnect the feed.
The fire was knocked down in about 90 minutes, and crews remained on scene for another 90 minutes to clean up.
According to Lebanon Fire, people who live in the mobile home had left less than an hour before the fire broke out to deliver newspapers. One cat is believed to have died in the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
